RANDOLPH COUNTY — Two significant loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture could soon aid in moving the county forward in its pursuit of an agricultural center in the heart of the state.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners set a public hearing for Monday to receive public input on the proposed USDA/REMC loan for a proposed Farm, Food and Family (F3) Education Center. During the initial planning phase for the agricultural center, Randolph Electric Membership Corporation applied for two USDA Rural Development loans for the project, worth $2 million each.
One of the loans is for the proposed arena facility and the other is for an event center. The county received approval to move forward using these proceeds for the revised F3 Center. The loans are expected to be repaid to REMC over 10 years with 0% interest.
“There is not a more eager partner in the county, maybe the state, than REMC on this project,” Commissioner Kenny Kidd said. “We have a great partner, and they are very eager to get the ball rolling and start helping in any way they can as soon as possible.”
Commissioners approved a motion to set a public hearing on the proposed debt for the regular Aug. 1 meeting and approved the submission of applications to the Local Government Commission for both $2 million loans. This measure came two months after receiving updated illustrations in May, when they approved the proposal of schematic design by HH Architecture for the agricultural center.
An overview of programming study and a proposal for design, bidding and construction administration of the most recent iteration of the F3 Center project was presented by Kristen Hess, principal architect with HH Architecture. Renderings now feature an event center; cooperative extension, soil and water offices; commercial kitchen; meeting spaces; exhibit hall with concessions; open-air arena for livestock shows and sales; and a proposed maker space.
With recent funding from the state and allocation of county funds, the newly-reconfigured project continues after more than a half-decade of discussion surrounding various similar proposals. Budgetary elements remain fluid, but the projected cost is expected to approach $30 million.
According to Hess’ timetable, designs could be complete by the end of spring next year. That would make the project ready to go out for bid next summer, leaving open the possibility of moving in and being open to the public in the early part of 2025.
