RANDOLPH COUNTY — Two significant loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture could soon aid in moving the county forward in its pursuit of an agricultural center in the heart of the state.

The Randolph County Board of Commissioners set a public hearing for Monday to receive public input on the proposed USDA/REMC loan for a proposed Farm, Food and Family (F3) Education Center. During the initial planning phase for the agricultural center, Randolph Electric Membership Corporation applied for two USDA Rural Development loans for the project, worth $2 million each.

