RANDOLPH COUNTY — A total of two dozen residents were on hand at the regular March meeting of the Randolph Board of Commissioners to express opinions regarding a revaluation process recently undertaken by the county.
The Randolph Tax Department conducted reappraisal in the first quarter of this calendar year. Residents have received notice in the mail of their property’s changing values, and many are insisting the process is flawed.
Randolph Board Chairman Darrell Frye opened the floor at the meeting Monday night for comments from the public, and the board heard remarks from 24 county residents, more than 20 of whom expressed their displeasure with the revaluations. In his introductory remarks, Frye indicated the board has no hand in the reappraisal, but it does entertain the ideas of residents in determining the tax rate and budget measures.
The county’s budget planning cycle continues through June.
“It is not an easy process, and we try to go about it as fairly as we can,” Frye said. “This is just the start of a process. We’ll keep working at it through the end of June and if you file appeals, that’s probably going to go on until this fall, depending on how many appeals are filed. I encourage you, if you have a question, if you think it’s not right, file your appeal. Raise your issue.”
According to Frye, roughly 70% of Randolph property owners saw the value of their property increase between 10-60%. That total came to 56,166 property owners. A total of 3,436 property owners (approximately 5%) saw the value of their property either decrease or stay the same. That left nearly a quarter of the owners with an increase of greater than 60%.
Of those who approached or exceeded that 60-% mark, several were on hand to protest their revaluations. Among them was Kristi Caughron, a farm owner who explained the plight of watching her property skyrocket in value. Her illustration was a representation of many who were in attendance to express frustration at what they believe to be an unfair burden.
“I am the last survivor of my immediate family, and I recently inherited our 18-acre farm which was started by my grandfather,” Caughron said. “We’ve had four generations grow up on that land, and my property went from $247,000 to $390,000. What are you doing?
“That farm was built through blood, sweat and tears. I had to learn to drive a tractor at 50 years old. I go out and I cut wood with a chainsaw just about every day. I do things that most women my age wouldn’t do.”
After the hourlong public comments were brought to a close, Frye encouraged those in attendance to appeal to the appropriate board. Residents who believe their property has been revalued erroneously can appeal to the State Board of Equalization and Revenue. Appointments begin in April.
In October 2022, Randolph County held a public hearing for revaluation following a report on the county’s reappraisal schedule. Debra Hill, the county’s tax assessor, offered an update on the process nearly 18 months after providing her input on favoring consideration of a revised schedule of values for Randolph County property tax revaluation. This process, by which the county ascertains tax values of property owned by its residents, was previously on a six-year cycle for Randolph, but county officials stated that potential benefits from moving it to four years outweigh disadvantages.
Following the update, commissioners set a public hearing at the Nov. 7 regular meeting for consideration of revaluation. Randolph held a public hearing in November at which no resident spoke.
With the state urging for counties to move to shorter revaluation cycles and its tax assessor requesting the same, the board voted 5-0 to approve a schedule of values, standards and rules to be used in appraising property for the 2023 revaluation. In January 2021, Randolph commissioners adopted a four-year reappraisal cycle which brought the next revaluation cycle from 2025 to 2023.
Officials in neighboring Davidson County voted in 2020 to change property tax revaluation from every eight to every six years.
For property tax purposes, each county in North Carolina is required to revalue all real property within its jurisdiction at least once every eight years. Revaluations are staggered so that not all counties are doing it the same year. Appeals can be made in non-revaluation years, but successful appeals are not retroactive, so optimal returns are on those appeals filed during a revaluation year.
