RANDOLPH COUNTY — A slate of candidates in three pivotal Randolph County primaries appear on ballots today for voters who head to the polls for the first day of early voting.
Republican incumbent commissioners David Allen and Hope Haywood face challenges from a businessperson and a minister in their respective primaries. Sheriff Greg Seabolt is opposed by former sheriff Robert Graves and Timmy Hasty in a three-man Republican race. Local voters will also determine three seats on the Randolph County Board of Education.
RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF
Sean Walker, a Democrat, will face the winner of the Republican sheriff primary in the general election in November. A retired DOD transportation contractor and current transportation fleet owner, Walker was in the U.S. Navy and the N.C. National Guard. He was deployed to Iraq during Operation Desert Shield and Storm.
Before becoming sheriff of Randolph County, Seabolt retired from the State Highway Patrol in 2013 with 30 years of service.
Graves has worked as a sworn law enforcement officer for more than 41 years, serving with the State Highway Patrol until his retirement in 2009 with the rank of lieutenant.
Hasty is a 59-year-old lifelong resident of Randolph County who retired from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department after more than 30 years of service with the rank of major in 2015. Hasty is an executive member of the Randolph County GOP and is a volunteer firefighter.
RANDOLPH COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Kimberly Walker is the lone Democrat running for District 4 on the Randolph County Board of Commissioners. She will face the winner of the two-candidate Republican primary in the general election. Walker is the co-owner and chief operating officer of KMX Transportation Inc., and is also the president of KMX Enterprises Inc., which has three retail locations in Randolph County.
Haywood is seeking reelection to the District 4 seat on the Randolph County Board of Commissioners. She’ll face Republican Craig Frazier in the primary. The winner will go on to face Walker in the November general election.
Todd Daniel is a Republican challenger running for the District 3 seat on the Randolph County Board of Commissioners. No Democrat filed for the race, meaning the GOP primary winner in the contest between Daniel and the incumbent Allen is virtually assured of taking the seat. Daniel has been a minister and educator for 30 years. He is the administrator of Faith Christian School in Ramseur, where he has served for 25 years.
Allen serves as chief financial officer and corporate treasurer for ABCO Automation Inc., a custom equipment manufacturer. He has lived in Liberty on his family’s farm for more than 35 years, having served on the board of commissioners for the last seven of those years, previously serving as chairman and currently as vice-chairman.
RANDOLPH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
Kurt Melvin is one of five candidates running for three seats on the Randolph County Board of Education. Joining Melvin on the ballot are Phillip Lanier, David Carter, Shannon Whitaker and incumbent Fred Burgess. The race is nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn't appear on the ballot, and all board members serve at-large.
Melvin, a construction manager, currently resides on the east side of Trinity. In 2015, he began working in the state after living in upstate New York, making the permanent move to Randolph County in 2017.
Lanier is a small business owner who is currently working as an independent contractor with Core Graphics in Asheboro.
Carter is the co-owner/store manager of Carolina Drug in Archdale. He graduated from Asheboro High School and N.C. State Agricultural Institute. Previously, he served as a high school football referee.
Whitaker is a native of Randolph County and 1995 graduate of Eastern Randolph High School. She is a mother of two, one who graduated from Eastern Randolph in 2021 and now attends UNC and another who is currently attending ERHS. She works with her husband at their company Whitaker Waterscapes creating water features and outdoor living spaces.
Burgess, a resident of Climax, has been a financial advisor with Modern Woodmen of America for 19 years and has served on the Randolph County School Board since 2014.
