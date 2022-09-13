RANDOLPH COUNTY — A new industrial park nearly three years in the making is expected to bring another influx of jobs to Randolph County.

Preparation for a proposed I-74 Business Center moved another step forward this month when Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of two tracts of land at $35,000 per acre at the site. The area in question is a 160-acre site at the interchange of I-74 and U.S. 311 in Sophia.

