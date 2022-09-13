RANDOLPH COUNTY — A new industrial park nearly three years in the making is expected to bring another influx of jobs to Randolph County.
Preparation for a proposed I-74 Business Center moved another step forward this month when Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of two tracts of land at $35,000 per acre at the site. The area in question is a 160-acre site at the interchange of I-74 and U.S. 311 in Sophia.
Crystal Gettys, Randolph County EDC business recruitment director, explained to commissioners that the land purchase triggers grant funding from the state government.
“We can get some assistance from the Department of Commerce and their utility grant; however, we must own a portion of the property,” Gettys said. “The EDC is asking for your approval to consider purchasing 30 acres of that 160 acres that is under an options agreement by the developer. This will enable us to qualify and be eligible for up to a $1 million utility grant through the North Carolina Department of Commerce which will offset the cost of [sewer].”
According to Chairman Darrell Frye, the project is essentially being funded by funds received by Randolph County through the American Rescue Plan Act during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county received approximately $28 million in funding through the plan and has used those restricted funds on infrastructure and economic development projects.
Frye mentioned that county officials began discussions about the possibility of bringing an industrial park to Sophia dating back to months leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. He thanked the families who owned the land that will be used for the park for their involvement in providing opportunities for the county to grow.
Gettys said the EDC has lacked an industrial site like this one and will benefit from being able to market it to companies which might be interested in locating in Randolph County. In light of Toyota’s announcement last winter that it would locate a battery plant at the Greensboro Randolph Megasite, county leaders are inundated regularly with interest from businesses.
“We are in desperate need of product,” Gettys said. “The project pipeline is very busy now, especially with the Toyota announcement. We have a lot of projects coming in the pipeline that are needing large acreage. The buildings are larger, the jobs are larger, the investments are larger.”
