The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Drugs/Alcohol
• Marcos Ivan Valdez-Cruz, 39, Pleasant Union Road, Trinity, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 9.
• Erica Nicole Rasnick, 38, Finch Farm Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 10.
• Tre’Jion Ivair Payne, 22, Brookfield Drive, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon, malicious conduct by a prisoner and failure to maintain lane of travel, June 11.
Incidents
• Report of damage to property in the 3100 block of Corina Circle where a Ford Mustang was vandalized, June 9.
• Report of larceny in the 10000 block of S. Main Street where two steaks were stolen from a grocery store, June 9.
• Report of fraud in the 100 block of Clydesdale Drive where an elderly couple was bilked out of $2,400, June 9.
• Report of larceny in the 10000 block of S. Main Street where a handheld tablet was stolen from a convenience store, June 10.
• Report of larceny in the 10000 block of S. Main Street where several packages of over-the-counter medication were stolen from a grocery store, June 10.
• Report of larceny of a motor vehicle from the 1000 block of Eden Terrace where a 53-foot trailer was stolen from a parking lot, June 12.
