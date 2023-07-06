Charges and incidents reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Assault
• Tara Elizabeth Shrewsbury, 34, School Road, Archdale, was charged with simple assault, June 26.
Larceny/Theft
• David Lee Allred II, 49, Longview Drive, Archdale, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespass, June 23.
Other charges
• Peter Gray Jackson, 38, was charged with give/lend/borrow license plate and two counts of failure to appear, June 25.
• Rusti Shea Satterfield, 37, Westmeadow Lane, Elon, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear, June 25.
Incidents
• Report of damage to property in the 200 block of Park Drive, June 23.
• Report of larceny in the 11000 block of N. Main Street, June 23.
• Report of fraud in the 10000 block of S. Main St., June 25.
