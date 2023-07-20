Charges and incidents reported by the Archdale Police Department.
Drugs/Alcohol
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 1:59 am
• Justin Alexander Hill, 29, Interstate Drive, Archdale, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits, July 7.
Other charges
• Rushabh Dipak Patel, 42, Liberty Road, Archdale, was charged with solicitation of prostitution, July 8.
• Aldahir Hermenegildo Gonzolez, Armstrong Court, Archdale, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, driving while license revoked and failure to appear, July 9.
Incidents
• Report of damage to property in the 3500 block of Glendale Drive, July 7.
• Report of shoplifting at a business in the 10100 block of S. Main Street, July 7.
• Report of shoplifting at a business in the 10100 block of S. Main Street, July 8.
