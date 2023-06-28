Arrests and incidents reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Drugs/Alcohol
• Marcus Ryan Norton, 33, Harlow Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, June 3.
• Isaac Nizarel Perez, 19, Kreamer Drive, High Point, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 5.
• Michael William Curtis, 47, Turnpike Road, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, June 16.
• Deirde Nicole Brown, 37, Patricia Drive, Thomasville, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane of travel, June 15.
Incidents
• Report of larceny from a vehicle at Interstate 85 north at mile marker 113, June 15.
• Report of larceny from a residence in the 5100 block of Country Lane, June 16.
• Report of breaking and entering at a home in the 1100 block of Liberty Road, June 17.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle on I-85 north at mile marker 111, June 18.
• Report of larceny from an industrial site in the 3800 block of Comanche Road, June 19.
• Report of larceny of a motor vehicle from a parking lot in the 2300 block of Brookwood Circle, June 19.
Other charges
• Rebecca Warren Cromer, 64, was charged with no operators license, June 15.
• Stacie Diane Cox, 35, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 15.
• Jennifer Leigh Trivette, 22, was charged with no operators license, June 15.
• Tyanna Maliya-ajanee Craft, 22, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 15.
• Genesis Carolina Fajardo Mejia, 20, was charged with no operators license, June 15.
• Richard Steven Bridges, 39, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 15.
• Jose Antonio Rodriguez, 55, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 15.
• Dillion Ray Hernandez-Reynolds, 24, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 16.
• Jorge Nmn Aulis, 48, was charged with no operators license, June 16.
• Jaquis Tyrelle Davis, 28, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 17.
• Jahkeem Divonte Beaty, 27, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 17.
• Allen Dean Wimbley, 50, was charged with displaying a revoked registration plate, June 17.
• Roderick Tyrone Polk, 45, was charged with no operator’s license, June 20.
• Report of larceny from a business in the 10000 block of S. Main Street, June 1
• Report of credit card fraud in the 100 block of Ridgecreek Circle, June 1.
• Report of larceny from a business in the 100000 block of S. Main Street, June 2.
• Report of larceny from a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Lane, June 2.
• Report of credit card fraud in the 10000 block of S. Main Street, June 3.
• Report of counterfeiting at a business in the 10000 block of S. Main Street, June 3.
• Report of fraud in the 900 block of Chesapeake Lane, June 6.
• Report of larceny from a business in the 10000 block of S. Main Street, June 6.
