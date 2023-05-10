The following incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
The following incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 10000 block of North Main Street, April 27.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny from a motor vehicle at a location near mile marker 113 along Interstate 85, May 1.
• Police were investigating a report of counterfeiting — using at a location in the 11000 block of North Main Street, May 2.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, May 2.
• Police were investigating a report of breaking and entering at a location in the 200 block of Kinview Drive, May 2.
No charges were reported by the Archdale Police Department during the period from April 27 to May 3.
