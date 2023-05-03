The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Alcohol/Drugs
• Chasity Dawn Hutson, 36, South Main Street, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, April 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Lani Maria Barnes, 55, Balfour Drive, was charged with larceny by changing price tags, April 25.
Other charges
• David Holden Baxley, 30, North Main Street, was charged with failure to appear, April 21.
• Miguel Angel Noyolaolmedo, 22, Archdale Boulevard, was charged with failure to appear, April 22.
• Jeffrey John Hodges, 46, South Main Street, was charged with failure to appear, April 23.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of larceny from a motor vehicle at a location in the 100 block of Maple Grove Court, April 20.
• Police were investigating a report of DWI at a location near the South Main Street interchange at Interstate 85, April 22.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, April 24.
• Police were investigating a report
of larceny at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, April 25.
