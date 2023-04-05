The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Wesleyan hires Hughes as new AD
- Play It Again Sports opens store in city
- HPU grad to preach nationally televised Easter service
- Thomasville furniture maker closes
- Two cars wreck on Johnson Street
- School board thwarts GOP law on its vacancy
- City eyes new senior center site
- Vann York buys two Asheboro dealerships
- Southwest soccer tops rival Ragsdale
- Westchester soccer tops crosstown rival HPCA
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.