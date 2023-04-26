The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Alcohol/Drugs
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 9:14 pm
The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Alcohol/Drugs
• Corey Tyler Hudgins, 23, South Main Street, was charged with possession of marijuana and DWI, April 14.
• Steven
Tyrone Boulware,
37, Stratford Road, was charged with DWI, April 16.
• Robert Alan Brewer, 31, North Main Street, was charged with DWI, April 17.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of possession of marijuana at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, April 14.
• Police were investigating a report of DWI at a location in the 200 block of Stratford Road, April 16.
• Police were investigating a report of obtaining property by false pretense at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 11000 block of North Main Street, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of DWI at a location in the 10000 block of North Main Street, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 5900 block of Mose Drive, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of possession of a controlled substance at a location in the 1200 block of Liberty Road, April 18.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.