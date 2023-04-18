The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Alcohol/Drugs
• Phillip Quintin Sowers, 60, Archdale Road, was charged with DWI, April 7.
Other Charges
• Britney Charmaine Able, 29, N.C. 62, was charged with failure to appear, April 9.
• Cody Brian Woodard, 30, Balfour Drive, was charged with failure to appear, April 10.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of DWI in the 4900 block of Archdale Road, April 7.
• Police were investigating a report of breaking and entering in the 100 block of Brookhollow Lane, April 9.
