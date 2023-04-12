The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Charges
Charges
• Jesse Edward Winfree, 43, Uwharrie Road, was charged with felony breaking and entering, April 1.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of DWI at a location in the 10000 block of North Main Street, April 1.
• Police were investigating a report of DWI at a location near the 110 mile marker along Interstate 85, April 2.
