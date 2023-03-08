The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Drugs/Alcohol
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Drugs/Alcohol
• David Allen Evans, 44, Lake Drive, was charged with felony possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises, Feb. 22.
• Caylan Renee Hulin, 26, Lake Drive, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, Feb. 23.
• William Alan Edwards, 37, Balfour Drive, was charged with DWI, Feb. 25.
• Nicholas Craig Grissom, 22, Trindale Road, was charged with DWI, Feb. 26.
• Jennifer Christine Mangum, 41, Trindale Road, was charged with DWI, Feb. 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Carol Lee Spivey, 36, Lake Drive, was charged with felony identity theft, Feb. 23.
• Baretta Jermal Cheek, 23, North Main Street, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, Feb. 23.
Other charges
• Randy Travis Farmer, 35, Davidson Street, was charged with failure to appear, Feb. 23.
• James Riley Eddins Jr., 48, South Main Street, was charged with failure to appear, Feb. 26.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of resisting a public officer at a location in the 100 block of Lake Drive, Feb. 23.
• Police were investigating a report of possession of methamphetamine at a location in the 100 block of Lake Drive, Feb. 23.
• Police were investigating a report of possession of a controlled substance at a location in the 100 block of Lake Drive, Feb. 23.
• Police were investigating a report of possession of marijuana at a location in the 11000 block of North Main Street, Feb. 23.
• Police were investigating a report of credit card fraud at a location in the 10000 block of North Main Street, Feb. 24.
• Police were investigating a report of DWI at a location in the 500 block of Balfour Drive, Feb. 25.
• Police were investigating a report of breaking and entering at a location in the 100 block of Sealy Drive, Feb. 26.
• Police were investigating a report of DWI at a location in the 400 block of Trindale Road, Feb. 26.
• Police were investigating a report of armed robbery at a location in the 300 block of Liberty Road, Feb. 28.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.