The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Drugs/Alcohol
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jalil Tobias Mackall, 31, Eden Terrace, was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance, March 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Darren Scott Guffey, 32, Stratford Road, was charged with felony habitual larceny, March 10.
Other charges
• Jachin Arthur Edwards, 31, Rocklane Drive, was charged with driving while license revoked, March 9.
• Timothy Lee Lowe, 42, North Main Street, was charged with failure to appear, March 14.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of possession of crack cocaine at a location in the 300 block of Stratford Road, March 9.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 4500 block of Knollwood Drive, March 10.
• Police were investigating a report of damage to property at a location in the 100 block of Plummer Drive, March 10.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, March 11.
• Police were investigating a report of simple possession at a location in the 300 block of Eden Terrace, March 11.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 12000 block of Trinity Road, March 11.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 200 block of Kinview Drive, March 13.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny from a motor vehicle at a location in the 10000 block of North Main Street, March 14.
