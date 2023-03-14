The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:

The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Drugs/Alcohol
• Roger David Witmer, 31, Edgar Road, was charged with DWI, March 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Eric Michael Mullins, 25, South Main Street, was charged with larceny, March 2.
• Robbie Avalon Roberts, 56, Balfour Drive, was charged with larceny, March 4.
Assault
• Oswaldo Juares Rivera, 37, East White Drive, was charged with assault on a female, March 2.
Other charges
• Quandarius Ja’Quel Crump, 29, Liberty Road, was charged with failure to appear, March 5.
• Ann Hunter Beaver, 26, Liberty Road, was charged with failure to appear, March 6.
• Kadafi Inokio Sharpe, 23, Cedar Crossing, was charged with failure to appear, March 7.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, March 2.
• Police were investigating a report of assault on a female at a location in the 100 block of East White Drive, March 2.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 200 block of Tarheel Drive, March 3.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 10000 block of North Main Street, March 4.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, March 6.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 4300 block of Archdale Road, March 7.
