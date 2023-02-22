The following charges and incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Drugs/Alcohol
Jesse Dean Herman, 39, North Main Street, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 9.
Tyler Hakim Frazier, 22, North Main Street, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 10.
Mark Elliott Manuel, 51, South Main Street, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 12.
Other charges
Joshua Richard Rose, 34, Springwood Lane, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, Feb. 9.
Ronald Jason Hall, 40, Gray Bridge Road, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Feb. 12.
Dora Carol Whaley, 35, Tom Hill Road, was charged with failure to appear, Feb. 11.
Ronald Jason Hall, 40, Longview Drive, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 11.
Kimberly Michelle McGuire, 53, South Main Street, was charged with failure to appear, Feb. 14.
Incidents
Police were investigating a report of the larceny of automobile parts and accessories at a location in the 1100 block of Westbrook Court, Feb. 9.
Police were investigating a report of possession of a controlled substance at a location in the 11000 block of North Main Street, Feb. 9.
Police were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 10000 block of North Main Street, Feb. 9.
Police were investigating a report of possession of a controlled substance at a location in the 11000 block of North Main Street, Feb. 10.
Police were investigating a report of second-degree trespassing at a location in the 3300 block of Longview Drive, Feb. 11.
Police were investigating a report of shoplifting at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, Feb. 11.
Police were investigating larceny at a location in the 5900 block of Weant Road, Feb. 12.
Police were investigating possession of a controlled substance at a location in the 2700 block of South Main Street, Feb. 12.
Police were investigating breaking and entering at a location in the 100 block of Sealy Drive, Feb. 14.
Police were investigating larceny at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, Feb. 14.
