Incidents and charges reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 2:07 am
• Stephan Anthony Mayr, 64, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive, Aug. 24.
• Ma Bonifacia Rosales-Garcia, 50, was charged with driving without a license, Aug. 24.
• Herik Misael Villalobos, 30, was charged with driving without a license, Aug. 24.
• Fernando Huerta, 20, was charged with driving without a license, Aug. 24.
• Harvey Christopher Springs, 51, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 24.
• Jesus Eduardo Robles Escalante, 38, was charged with driving without a license, Aug. 24.
• Stephen Tyler Hill, 26, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 24.
• Zachary Steven Myers, 39, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 24.
• Donnie Lee Morrison, 61, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 24.
• Cody Allen Trivett, 28, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 26.
• Anna Daniell Crouse, 53, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 27.
• Bobby Lee Hall, 47, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 28.
• Report of larceny from a business in the 10200 block of S. Main Street where $107 was stolen, Aug. 27.
• Report of larceny from a business in the 10100 block of N. Main Street where $54 in beer was stolen, Aug. 29.
