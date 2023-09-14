Incidents and charges reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Breaking and entering
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Incidents and charges reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Breaking and entering
• Christopher Ray Goughary, 41, Jefferson Drive, Greenville, was charged with breaking and entering, safecracking and larceny after breaking and entering, Aug. 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Carolyn Paez Porter, 55, Christian Light Road, Fuquay Varina, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Aug. 3.
Other charges
• Angie Marie Lambeth, 34, was charged with driving while license revoked, Sept. 2.
• Alexis Marie Gravely, 21, was charged with driving while licence revoked, Sept. 3.
• Ernie Lee Akins Jr., 50, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.