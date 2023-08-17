Charges and incidents reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Assault
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Charges and incidents reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Assault
• Shanne Deann Deplato, 47, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and aiding/abetting DWI, Aug. 6.
• Montressa Leatrice Alston, 33, was charged with simple assault, Aug. 7.
• Sarah Anne Nobrega, 29, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm in the city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear, Aug. 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Valentin Ruiz Muniz, 47, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, failure to use headlights and failure to maintain lane of travel, Aug. 6.
• Clayton Lee Valo, 36, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, Aug. 6.
• Seth Dean Pitt, 40, was charged with open container of alcohol in vehicle, Aug. 4.
Other charges
• Heather Sabrina Helms, 35, was charged with failure to reduce speed, Aug. 3.
• Adam Monroe Stone, 34, was charged with expired tag, Aug. 4.
• James Everett Calloway, 56, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 4.
• Seth Lawrence Markwood, 38, was charged with expired tag, Aug. 4.
• Melissa Estrada Mayo, 18, was charged with no operator’s license, Aug. 4.
• Ronnie Dale Tate, 34, was charged with hit-and-run, Aug. 8.
Incidents
• Report of shoplifting at a business in the 10100 block of S. Main Street with a loss of about $200, Aug. 4.
• Report of breaking and entering at a business in the 3700 block of Old Glenola Road, Aug. 7.
• Report of larceny of a vehicle in the 200 block of Kinview Drive, Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.