Incidents and charged reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Drugs/Alcohol
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 6:06 pm
• Daren Scott Guffey, 32, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, Aug. 1.
Other charges
• David Wayne Snyder, 53, was charged with expired tag, July 28.
• Mirna Dolores Ramirez Ventura, 27, was charged with no operator’s license, July 28.
• Anthony Kyle Schulte, 27 was charged with failure to yield right of way, July 29.
Incidents
• Report of breaking and entering at a residence in the 100 block of Lake Drive, July 27.
• Report of discharging a firearm in the city limits in the 500 block of Ashland Street, July 28.
Commented
