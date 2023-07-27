Arrests and incidents reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Charges
• Chaz Fitzpatrick Taylor, 28, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, carrying a concealed weapon and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, July 15.
• Joshua Matthew Zeigler, 48, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 15.
• Kristen Taylor Jordan, 26, was charged with communicating threats and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, July 15.
• Iveth Aviles, 21, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 13.
• Christina Proctor Dawkins, 41, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 13.
• Richard Allen Oakes, 54, was charged with no operator’s license, July 14.
• Kaleb Miles McClain, 19, was charged with speeding, July 14.
• Mustafia Ali, 21, was charged with speeding, July 14.
• Alylson McKenzi Hunt, 20, was charged with failure to yield right of way, July 16.
Incidents
• Report of larceny in the 100 block of Alison Lane where three UPS packages worth a total of $1,100 were stolen from a residence, July 13.
• Report of damage to a vehicle totalling $234 at a business in the 11300 block of N. Main Street, July 13.
• Report of counterfeiting where a fake $100 bill was passed at a business in the 10100 block of S. Main Street, July 15.
• Report of larceny and damage to property at a public building in the 100 block of Park Drive where a wooden door valued at $50 was damaged and art supplies and frozen meals totaling $127 were stolen, July 17.
