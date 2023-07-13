Charges and incidents reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Breaking and entering
• Justine Laurel Shook, 38, was charged with breaking and entering, June 29.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Anthony Scott Cook, 36, was charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 2.
• Courtney Blair Transeau, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, July 3.
Other charges
• Christopher Clyde Turner, 32, was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear, July 3.
• Brian Dale Robinson, 21, was charged with aggressive driving, June 29.
• Michael Travis Conner, 35, was charged with no operator’s license, June 30.
• Christina Faye Clark, 32, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 30.
• Shania Rashelle Wilder, 26, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 30.
• Lemeshia Chantal McMillon, 21, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 30.
• Abel Ramos Pascual, 49, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 1.
• Samuel Isingoma, 28, was charged with no operator’s license, July 1.
• Johnathan Nmn Solis Tequihuaxtle, 32, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 1.
• Terry Michael McKoy, 51, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 1.
• Rosa Lee Curol, 65, was charged with needlessly mutilating or killing any useful beast, fowl or animal, July 1.
• James Tyler White, 29, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 4.
• Report of breaking and entering at a business in the 10000 block of N. Main Street, June 29.
• Report of larceny at a business in the 10000 block of S. Main Street, July 1.
• Report of credit and debit card fraud at a business in the 10000 block of N. Main Street, July 3.
