The following charges were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
Alcohol/Drugs
• Brandi Renee Hill, 36, Liberty Road, was charged with DWI, May 9.
Assault
• Erica Lea Bentley, 25, Hudson Street, was charged with child abuse, May 8.
Other Charges
• Jason Howard Cockman, 36, Glendale Drive, was charged with violation of a protective order, May 8.
The following incidents were reported by the Archdale Police Department:
• Police were investigating a report of damage to property at a location in the 1200 block of Corporation Drive, May 4.
• Police were investigating a report of breaking and entering at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, May 4.
• Police were investigating a report of resist, obstruct and delay at a location near the intersection of Tom Hill Road and U.S. Highway 311, May 9.
