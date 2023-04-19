GUILFORD COUNTY — A Kernersville man was identified last week as the person killed in a small plane crash Tuesday morning.
Kurtis Dale Williams, 52, was flying the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.
The plane's only passenger was James Anthony Foecking, 39, of Randleman, who was pulled from the wreckage and taken to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital, where he was in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.
The single-engine Vans RV-12 aircraft crashed south of Greensboro Executive Airport shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Monnett Road bridge that crosses over U.S. 421 just inside Guilford County at the Randolph County line, a press representative with the Federal Aviation Administration said.
FAA records indicate the aircraft was registered to Glenn F. Miller of Challenge Drive, Graham. The plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft manufactured in 2021, according to the FAA.
An initial report on the accident issued Wednesday by the FAA says the aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances. The report listed the aircraft as destroyed.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.
During a press briefing Wednesday, NTSB air safety investigator Adam Gerhardt said the aircraft was an experimental two-seat plane and both men aboard were commercial pilots. The crash caused the plane to catch fire.
NTSB officials don’t know why the plane approached U.S. 421. Gerhardt said that the investigation will determine how long the aircraft was in the air.
A preliminary NTSB report should be issued in approximately 10 days. A final report won’t be completed for another 12 to 18 months, Gerhardt said.
