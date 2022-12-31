WALLBURG — As Trinity coach Tim Kelly began reeling off familiar names to those who follow Bulldog basketball, he concluded that Dominic Payne entered rarified air last week.
Payne reached 1,000 points for his career in a 75-37 win over West Davidson at Ledford during the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic. Adding his name to a list of Trinity players that includes Josh Pittman, Josh King, John McEachin, Ben Spell and Adam Roberts, Payne became the first since Pittman in 2008 to reach the mark.
Just a junior, Payne joined some elite company as the newest member of the exclusive club to accomplish the milestone under Kelly’s tutelage — and one of the youngest.
“He’s got natural talent,” Kelly said. “He’s very coachable. As a freshman, we could see — and really, I could see when he was in eighth grade — that he’s got great court vision. He’s a much better shooter than a lot of people think, he’s really tough getting to the rim and he can finish. There’s a lot of guys who can get there, but can’t necessarily finish in traffic. He does a great job; he can finish with either hand.”
Payne eclipsed the mark on a pull-up 3 in the second half. Officials stopped the game temporarily and Ledford’s public address announcer recognized his career milestone. Family and friends greeted him with balloons and celebrated briefly before play resumed.
The understated junior modestly deflected questions after the game pertaining to his role in the program, crediting Kelly and his teammates for the team and personal success he’s enjoyed on the floor.
“My family came down to see me score 1,000 points, which is big,” Payne said. “Coach Kelly, he’s been a big part of my [development]. He helps me out a lot. My freshman year, we had a good squad and they also helped me to get prepared for the high school level.”
The development which Payne was referencing is not over, Kelly says. He believes there remains room for improvement, which is rarely something one can honestly say of a player with the accomplished resume his protege has compiled at the high school level. Unfortunately for Trinity opponents, the truth remains that Payne is somehow still a work in progress.
“He’s a lot of fun to coach,” Kelly said. “He’s the kind of player, you really look forward to getting to the gym. He’s gotten better every year. Hopefully he’ll continue to improve this year, and then he’s got a whole spring, summer and fall to improve going into his senior year.
The Bulldogs (12-3) lost to Davie in the semifinals, 64-38, and then bounced back to finish third in the tournament at Ledford with a 74-28 win over Uwharrie Charter. Trinity's girls downed West Davidson 43-31 in the first round in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament bracket, lost to Davie 69-31 before dropping a 60-54 contest to Lexington.
Wheatmore wrapped up Christmas tournament week at Ledford with a 60-57 loss to Lexington, the team’s third game in three days. The setback followed a 69-48 loss to Davie High School and a 50-48 win over West Davidson.
A 10-0 run through a 2-minute stretch of the third quarter on Thursday allowed Lexington to build a 38-30 advantage over the Warriors. A technical foul assessed to Tristan Hammonds followed two personal fouls called in quick succession on Wheatmore.
As the foul count continued to mount, topping out at 6-0 in favor of the Yellow Jackets just three minutes into the third, the Warriors simultaneously struggled to produce on offense. A single trey marked the only points that stood between Lexington and a 15-0 run.
Gradually that lead evaporated, and though the Jackets were in the bonus throughout the entire fourth quarter, Wheatmore kept the score within one or two possessions for the duration of the last period.
Wheatmore’s Cooper Black’s 3 with 5:01 to go tied the score at 47. Hammonds’ bucket with 2:06 to go gave the Warriors their first second-half lead and Riley Strickland extended it to 54-51 just 16 seconds later.
Unfortunately for Wheatmore, the lead was short-lived. The Jackets tied the score in the seconds that followed, and Jaylen Henderson drove the lane with 1:15 to go, drawing a foul. He converted the two free throws and gave the Jackets a 56-54 edge. The Warriors had opportunities in the final minute, but Lexington was able to do just enough to salt away the three-point victory.
Davidson-Randolph Classic finals from Thursday:
• Providence Grove 66, Asheboro 46
• Uwharrie Charter 57, West Davidson 35
• Wheatmore 54, East Davidson 31
• North Davidson 60, South Davidson 54
• East Davidson 60, West Davidson 46
• Randleman 62, North Davidson 49
• Providence Grove 79, South Davidson 54
• Thomasville 72, Asheboro 56.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.