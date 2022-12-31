Dominic Payne

Dominic Payne celebrated a career milestone last week, topping 1,000 points during the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic contest against West Davidson.

WALLBURG — As Trinity coach Tim Kelly began reeling off familiar names to those who follow Bulldog basketball, he concluded that Dominic Payne entered rarified air last week.

Payne reached 1,000 points for his career in a 75-37 win over West Davidson at Ledford during the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic. Adding his name to a list of Trinity players that includes Josh Pittman, Josh King, John McEachin, Ben Spell and Adam Roberts, Payne became the first since Pittman in 2008 to reach the mark.

