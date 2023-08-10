ARCHDALE
Patriot Quilters of Randolph County awarded quilts to 31 Randolph County Honor Guard members in a recent ceremony at Creekside Park.
The group will later award quilts to 10 other honor guard members who were unable to attend this ceremony.
The men and women from the honor guard attend and serve at veterans’ funerals throughout Randolph County and other local counties, presenting the folded flag and the rifle salute. All of them have served in a branch of the military.
Quilts of Valor, the national group to which Patriot Quilters belongs, began tracking the number of quilts awarded in 2018 and is now at the 300,000 milestone. Although there are 600 groups across America making quilts, Patriot Quilters of Randolph County is a new group that now has 21 members.
Patriot Quilters of Randolph County started in April and has been making and awarding quilts to local veterans for a few months. Anyone interested in volunteering to help make quilts, coordinate award ceremonies or donate is asked to call Jodi Haskell at 336-628-2057.
For more information about Quilts of Valor, visit www.qovf.org.
