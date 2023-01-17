TRINITY — A number of parents from Trinity recently requested its local school board members consider amending a district policy and contracts with teachers in Hopewell Elementary’s Spanish Immersion program.
Parents gathered at the regular January meeting of Randolph County School Board to explain what they believe is a situation necessitating action to preserve quality education and the positions of valued educators. As guardians explained this month, teachers come to Randolph County on a cultural exchange visa, which stipulates the educators return to their home country after five years when their contract expires.
Per the current terms of the arrangement, a Spanish Immersion teacher in Randolph County cannot accrue more than five years of experience. Parents question whether this is doing the teachers and students a disservice.
A half-dozen mothers and fathers lauded the efforts of one instructor in particular. Barbara Diaz, kindergarten Spanish Immersion teacher at Hopewell, is credited with assisting dozens of children in the area begin their educational journey with a rewarding experience.
Parents say Diaz hails from Venezuela, which is in a state of economic and political turmoil. Until March 2024, Venezuelans are granted temporary protected status as a result of the unrest, but parents in Randolph County say they are concerned about the reality Diaz could be without a job at the end of the school year.
No action was taken following the parents’ public address, but board chairman Gary Cook did assure parents their thoughts are taken into consideration with any potential future action regarding the program.
“As a board, we do listen and we will talk about it,” Cook said. “I’m from the Archdale-Trinity area, and I was here when Spanish Immersion first came to Hopewell. … I’ve often wondered why we just have the one at Hopewell. I don’t know the answer to that. Maybe that’s a question I’ll start asking.
“I get it. If I was living in America and liked my job and was happy, I wouldn’t want to go back either.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
