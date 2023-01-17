TRINITY — A number of parents from Trinity recently requested its local school board members consider amending a district policy and contracts with teachers in Hopewell Elementary’s Spanish Immersion program.

Parents gathered at the regular January meeting of Randolph County School Board to explain what they believe is a situation necessitating action to preserve quality education and the positions of valued educators. As guardians explained this month, teachers come to Randolph County on a cultural exchange visa, which stipulates the educators return to their home country after five years when their contract expires.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos