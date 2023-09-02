TRINITY — Ledford entered Friday’s contest in Week 3 with a pair of dominant wins under its belt, so it was no surprise that the Panthers quickly went to work dismantling another nonconference opponent.

This time, it was Wheatmore that became the latest to fall victim to the juggernaut from Wallburg in a 57-7 rout. The Warriors fell behind 37 points midway through the second quarter and couldn’t catch up to Alex Sanford, Shay Ragland and a commanding Ledford run game.