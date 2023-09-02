TRINITY — Ledford entered Friday’s contest in Week 3 with a pair of dominant wins under its belt, so it was no surprise that the Panthers quickly went to work dismantling another nonconference opponent.
This time, it was Wheatmore that became the latest to fall victim to the juggernaut from Wallburg in a 57-7 rout. The Warriors fell behind 37 points midway through the second quarter and couldn’t catch up to Alex Sanford, Shay Ragland and a commanding Ledford run game.
“We came out like gangbusters and were playing really strong,” Panthers’ coach Chris Doby said. “We’ve talked about being physical forever. … We’ve still got to get rid of some of those penalties, those mistakes, which are going to hurt us down the road in conference play.
“I’m trying to challenge this team to be the best they can be.”
Led by a pair of talented senior playmakers, the Panthers (3-0) seem to be answering that challenge with their play each week on the field. Sanford racked up 195 yards on his first 15 carries, scoring three times. Ragland, the Panthers’ signal caller, threw for three touchdowns and added a pair of rushing scores to go along with 258 yards from scrimmage through three quarters.
A 400-yard team rushing performance might have been the centerpiece of the resounding performance, but as Wheatmore coach Philip Yarbrough pointed out, it was a complete effort from start to finish for the visitors.
“When you’re playing a team as good as Ledford, you’ve got to be about perfect and get a little help,” Yarbrough said. “I thought they played lights out tonight. No. 8 (Sanford) might be the best running back I’ve seen in seven years.”
The Warriors were playing without their starting quarterback, Riley Strickland, who sprained an AC joint late in last week’s 42-41 loss to East Davidson. Strickland tossed four touchdowns and threw for 297 yards in the narrow defeat before being sidelined with the injury.
Yarbrough credited his kids for showing fight in spite of formidable obstacles they were forced to overcome without their junior captain. He credited backup Jacob Ward for a gutsy effort.
“He’s had very limited reps at quarterback in a scheme that demands good quarterback play,” Yarbrough said. “But that’s why we scheduled (Ledford). It forces us to grow, forces us to stretch. I’m hoping that, even in defeat, there’s some payoff down the road.”
Ledford enters a Week 4 home tilt against East Davidson with a trio of impressive wins and hopes not to have a letdown on what will be Homecoming for the Panthers and their alumni. Wheatmore (1-2) will travel this week to play Bishop McGuinness.
