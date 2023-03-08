ARCHDALE — Axium Packaging of New Albany, Ohio, will build a manufacturing plant in Archdale in a project that will create 129 jobs over five years.
The office of Gov. Roy Cooper and the Randolph County Economic Development Corp. announced the company’s decision Tuesday and made its name public for the first time since officials began working to land the expansion.
The company, which also considered an out-of-state site for the project, plans to occupy an approximately 150,000-square-foot facility that will be constructed on a 35-acre site at 907 Eden Terrace. It plans to begin operations in the first quarter of 2024. The jobs will pay average annual wages of $47,938.
The company, which makes packaging for the personal care, household chemical, over-the-counter pharmaceutical and food markets, has 3,000 employees across 18 facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
“Axium Packaging is an entrepreneurial owned and operated company who has rapidly grown organically over the last 13 years,” CFO Ven Bhindwallam said in a news release. “Axium continues to invest in new technologically advanced packaging manufacturing processes.”
It chose Archdale for the new plant, its first in North Carolina, in order to grow its customer base and reduce supply-chain costs, the release stated.
Another factor in attracting the company was having a site primed for development, said Crystal Gettys, the EDC’s business recruitment director.
The site, which is just south of High Point off Surrett Drive, behind the Thomas Built Buses plant, is zoned to accommodate a manufacturing use, has all the required utilities in place and has had some preliminary engineering done.
Samet Corp., which controls the property, will develop the new facility, which Axium Packaging will then purchase as part of its $36 million investment in the project.
Gettys said Axium Packaging is seeking to have construction started by June.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners and the Archdale City Council have authorized a total of up to $656,498 in local incentives for the company.
Axium Packaging was also authorized for state incentives to include a One North Carolina Fund Grant in the amount of $365,000, as well as $180,000 worth of customized training through the N.C. Community College system and a rider discount on power through Duke Energy.
