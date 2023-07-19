HIGH POINT — A High Point Police Department officer shot and killed a dog that police said charged at him on Sunday morning in an east High Point neighborhood, but the dog’s owner disputes that account and says the shooting was unnecessary.
At 9:50 a.m. the officer went to a house in the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue where a woman reported that a German shepherd on the loose wouldn’t leave her yard. The woman told officers that she was afraid to let her children and dogs out of the residence.
The officer found the dog but wasn’t able to get close without the dog running away, police said. A neighbor told the officer the dog belonged to a resident down the street, and the officer went to try to talk to the owner.
When the officer pulled up, parked in the street and walked toward the driveway. A black dog came out from behind the house, barking aggressively, and charged at the officer, police said. The officer backed up as the dog came, and he shot the dog four times when it was five to seven feet away.
But the owner, Adam Barnes, 28, of High Point, said that although his Labrador, named Hank, was barking in protection of the house, he doesn’t believe it could have been threatening the officer. Barnes was not present and did not see what happened, but he said the dog has no history of attacking people. Barnes said he’s had Hank for more than nine years, since Barnes graduated from Wheatmore High School in Trinity.
“The officer shouldn’t have put himself in that position,” Barnes told The Enterprise. “If he feels threatened by a 65-pound black lab wagging his tail because he’s barking at him, I think he’s in the wrong line of work,” he said.
Barnes said that Hank was shot as his family was preparing to go to church.
Barnes said he wants justice for Hank in the wake of the shooting and has consulted with an attorney.
“It’s very hard,” Barnes said. “Please pray for my family and I. We’re devastated.”
The police said they will conduct an internal investigation into the shooting. The officer isn’t on administrative leave, police said Monday.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.