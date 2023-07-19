HIGH POINT — A High Point Police Department officer shot and killed a dog that police said charged at him on Sunday morning in an east High Point neighborhood, but the dog’s owner disputes that account and says the shooting was unnecessary.

At 9:50 a.m. the officer went to a house in the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue where a woman reported that a German shepherd on the loose wouldn’t leave her yard. The woman told officers that she was afraid to let her children and dogs out of the residence.

