RANDOLPH COUNTY — Medical services offered to Randolph County employees should soon improve, and the county stands to save money from the development of an on-site clinic.

Sam Varner, Randolph County wellness administrator, requested that commissioners approve the funding and construction of an on-site medical wellness clinic for county employees and their dependents. Projected clinic costs are $405,000 annually, with startup costs estimated at $50,000. A clinic selection committee picked Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist to staff and manage the proposed clinic.

