RANDOLPH COUNTY — Medical services offered to Randolph County employees should soon improve, and the county stands to save money from the development of an on-site clinic.
Sam Varner, Randolph County wellness administrator, requested that commissioners approve the funding and construction of an on-site medical wellness clinic for county employees and their dependents. Projected clinic costs are $405,000 annually, with startup costs estimated at $50,000. A clinic selection committee picked Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist to staff and manage the proposed clinic.
Commissioners voted unanimously to award the contract to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for Medical Clinical Services in the amount of $405,000, authorize the county manager to sign the contract and authorize the county to contract with Smith Sinnett Architects for the design of the wellness clinic.
“There are many advantages to having an on-site medical clinic,” Varner said. “Having an on-site medical clinic for employees and their dependents reduces healthcare costs and will save the county money. It will also improve employee productivity. One of the things we’ve been focused on for the last several years is employee recruitment and retention. Having an on-site medical clinic will definitely improve retention of our current employees.”
Varner believes the clinic will improve access to quality medical care, especially for at-risk employees, as well as reduce annual biometric screening costs.
“Last year, 70% of our employees who went through the biometric screening used their own primary-care provider,” Varner said. “The average cost back to the employee through insurance cost was $172 per employee per visit. Having an on-site medical clinic will reduce that cost to just under $80, at $79 per visit.”
The on-site clinic should noticeably impact four areas of focus for staff. Essentially, the new clinic will allow staff to form a medical advocacy program, which Varner describes as a “game changer.” By enabling staff members to become medical advocates for their employees and their families, the clinic should improve relationships and healthcare.
Randolph will now be able to offer a medical concierge service. If an employee or their dependent needs advanced care, staff will make contact with the specialist and they will see that specialist within 48 hours.
Improved preventive screenings are expected through the process. According to Varner, about 40% of Randolph County employees do not receive standard health screenings, a number he believes will decrease as more employees have access to care.
Finally, an on-site pharmacy means that medications can be picked up without making an extra trip. Staff indicated that the goal is to have the clinic open by September for this season’s biometric screenings.
