TRINITY — New council members joined the local governing body last week in Trinity, as Ed Lohr and Robbie Walker swore their oaths of office to replace departing council members Stephen Lawing and Don Payne.
Mayor Richard McNabb, whose oath was also administered at the regular December meeting, presented Payne and Lawing with plaques in recognition of their service. McNabb, who had served as interim mayor after the death of former mayor Jesse Hill, was elected last month for another term.
In his last words as council member, Payne spoke favorably of Walker’s candidacy, suggesting that his opponent can offer a new perspective.
“I just want to take a minute to congratulate Robbie; I appreciate you stepping up and running,” Payne said. “I hate to say this, but we do need some young blood. I just turned 81. I’m about as old as your daddy. The people of Trinity have been great, and this city has a bright future. … Our new council is going to have a wonderful opportunity to put the city of Trinity in a position for the future. I appreciate [Walker] stepping up and the campaign you ran.”
Walker’s 340 votes bested his closest competitor, Darian Campbell, who had 266 votes, while Payne and Felix Forbes tallied 41 and 12 votes, respectively. Lohr reeled in 372 votes, or 57.23%, to Lawing’s 277, good for 42.62%.
McNabb defeated Veronica “Vickee’” Armstrong, 451 to 193.
Walker began his tenure as council member by expressing his appreciation for the departing city officials, including retiring City Manager Debbie Hinson.
“I’d like to thank Don Payne and Steve Lawing for their service, Debbie Hinson for her service to the city of Trinity and all those who supported me, especially my dad,” Walker said. “He was a big part of me getting elected.”
Lohr likewise thanked the voters for his election and presented his intentions to be attentive to the residents of Trinity. Previously serving as council member until the end of 2015, Lohr has made it a point to speak publicly about the need for elected officials to carry out the wishes of their constituents.
In one of his final meetings as councilman during his previous tenure, Lohr expressed regret at the appointment of city officials, mentioning that he preferred the electoral process to determine actions of governing bodies.
“I’d like to thank all those that supported me in the election,” Lohr said. “I hope to listen to you. There’s a lot of smart people in this town. All we’ve got to do is listen.”
Lawing also addressed his time as council member, specifically crediting city staff for their competence. He requested an ovation for those employees who represent Trinity in their positions as manager, assistant finance director, clerk, planning director, utilities and others who help run city government.
“It’s been my pleasure to assist with the council and work with all of the council members,” Lawing said. “Trinity is very fortunate to have the caliber of personnel they’ve had on staff. The city manager has been excellent. I’ve been impressed with all of the personnel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.