ASHEBORO — Despite raindrops, a new recreation and sports complex held a soft opening for the public recently.
Many children and families gathered to play soccer and flag football at the Zoo City Sportsplex, at the corner of Zoo Parkway and Old Cox Road. The $15 million complex covers 100 acres and features multiple turf fields for football, soccer and lacrosse, six sand volleyball courts and four pickleball courts.
Construction is expected to be finished in about three months, said Asheboro Mayor David Smith. The Sportsplex is not yet open to the public.
More information is to come about a communitywide ribbon-cutting as construction is finalized.
The complex is expected to become a tourism asset drawing sports events and more.
Smith said the workers laying the turf claimed they “have not experienced anything of this magnitude on the East Coast.”
In addition to being a tourism asset, it will be a “full-blown city park” for the people, by the people, Smith said as he detailed the various parts of the site in addition to the sports fields and courts, including a dog park, a walking trail and a wheelchair-accessible playground.
Those in attendance at last week’s soft opening were the first to see the new branding of the park done by Octave Marketing for free. A website along with various social media profiles are in the works to join the new sleek and modern logo, said an Octave Marketing representative.
The construction was made possible through fundraisers held by the YMCA and the support of the city, Smith said.
