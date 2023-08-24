RANDOLPH COUNTY — A demolition project at the North Carolina Zoo will require the transfer of the zoo’s popular flamingos to another zoo this weekend.
The North Carolina Zoo will move its flock of 15 Chilean flamingos to the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina in late September to join that zoo’s flock of 19 flamingos.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., flamingo keepers will host a special “Farewell Flamingos” event at the habitat. The zoo is encouraging visitors to wear something pink to honor of these iconic pink birds.
Several flamingos in the current flock are from the original flock that arrived at the North Carolina Zoo in August 1982. Flamingos can live up to 50 years under human care, compared to 25 to 30 years in the wild. They can grow up to 51 inches in height. Chilean flamingos are considered “near threatened” status.
The North Carolina Zoo’s flamingo habitat is adjacent to the Aviary, which closed in 2022 because it was too old. To demolish the Aviary building, the flamingos must be moved.
Flamingos are social birds, and the chance to be part of a larger flock will enrich them, the zoo said in a press release. In addition, the flamingo habitat at the Greenville Zoo has a large, spring-fed natural lagoon for the flamingos to use.
The zoo hopes for funding to build a new Aviary, but it is too soon to know if flamingos will be part of the plans for a new one, the zoo said.
