The North Carolina Zoo has had a flock of flamingos since 1982, but they are being moved to another zoo because of a demolition project beside their habitat.

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A demolition project at the North Carolina Zoo will require the transfer of the zoo’s popular flamingos to another zoo this weekend.

The North Carolina Zoo will move its flock of 15 Chilean flamingos to the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina in late September to join that zoo’s flock of 19 flamingos.