By ATN STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
TRIAD — More than 40% of the public schools in Randolph County — including half of the schools in Asheboro — qualified as low-performing in the school accountability grades released this week by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
However, that’s an improvement from last year, when more than half were low-performing.
Overall the data showed that North Carolina public school students performed better on standardized tests this past spring compared to the year before, though their scores continue to lag behind those from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scores show that 53.6% of students statewide were proficient on state exams during the 2022-23 school year, compared to 51.2% in 2021-22 and 45.4% in 2020-21.
Fewer schools statewide also got labeled as low-performing or received poor performance grades compared to the year before. Schools are considered low-performing if they received a D performance grade and failed to exceed their goals for student academic growth.
The grades are 80% based largely on the passing rates on exams by students, and just 20% on how much students progressed from the previous year.
This year’s tests show progress back toward pre-COVID levels, said Tammy Howard, senior director of the Department of Public Instruction’s testing office.
“We may not be 100% back to where we were, but there’s definite progress being seen here,” she said.
In the Randolph County Schools, 10 of the 12 schools with a D grade and both of the schools with an F — which were Southeastern Randolph Middle School and Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve — failed to exceed their student growth goals and qualified as low-performing. The Virtual Academy at Randolph had a D grade but exceeded its growth goals.
Randolph Early College High School was the only RCS school to receive an A.
In the Asheboro City Schools, three schools received a C grade and five received a D. Four of the schools with a D qualified as low-performing.
On the bright side for ACS, last year only one school had a C grade, and one had an F.
Statewide, 27% of schools received A or B grades, compared to 23% in the prior year, and 35% of schools had D or F grades, compared to 42% for the year before.
Schools nationwide are still trying to catch up after learning loss brought on as students received limited in-person instruction during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years because of the pandemic. In the 2018-19 school year, the student proficiency rate was 58.8%.
Proficiency tests this past year improved across the board on subjects such as reading, math, science and English, Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in a news release.
“Students and schools still have a way to go to catch up, but we have good reason to think that progress will continue,” she said.
