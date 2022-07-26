High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.