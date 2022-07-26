ARCHDALE — Five years after Archdale celebrated its first National Night Out, an event intended to bring the community and police department together will once again take center stage on Tuesday.

Residents from Archdale and Trinity will assemble at Bonnie Place in Archdale from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 2 for a free annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between neighborhoods and local police. By hosting an event under enjoyable and non-threatening circumstances, the aim is to familiarize residents with the law enforcement officers who have sworn to protect and serve them.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos