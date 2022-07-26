ARCHDALE — Five years after Archdale celebrated its first National Night Out, an event intended to bring the community and police department together will once again take center stage on Tuesday.
Residents from Archdale and Trinity will assemble at Bonnie Place in Archdale from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 2 for a free annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between neighborhoods and local police. By hosting an event under enjoyable and non-threatening circumstances, the aim is to familiarize residents with the law enforcement officers who have sworn to protect and serve them.
Representatives of Ed Price Realty have taken a lead this year in making preparations for hosting the event after a two-year, pandemic-related layoff.
“In a nation where there seems to be a lot of division, what a great time to find a uniting event,” said Janice Spainhour, a real estate consultant with Ed Price Realty. “We can all be for building community spirit. We can all be for finding help for troubled teens. We can all recognize and begin to heal since the isolation during the pandemic. What a great time to come together, as businesses, churches and helping agencies with our law enforcement to continue building a strong and safe community.”
For the first time since 2019, more than 50 local businesses, churches, schools and agencies will participate in the community-building campaign that seeks to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places.
Games, prizes, hot dogs, slushies, desserts from local bakeries, bounce houses, music, a mobile library, fire trucks, a sheriff’s command center, motorcycles and a community resource car will be available to the public. Several school principals, local government officials and some youth mentors have volunteered to be dunked in the National Night Out 2022 Dunk Tank.
APD Officer Travis Snider has seen the event grow over the last half-decade and is excited to see it return from its hiatus. The event was canceled the last two years because of COVID-19.
“From my perspective, it’s a great event because it lets people see law enforcement in a different light,” Snider said. “It’s a less stressful situation, so people are encouraged to come up and ask law enforcement questions about what we do, maybe things going on in your particular neighborhood.
“It’s a time where we can all mingle and eat and learn about our community and the people in our community, and have a good time doing it.”
According to the National Association of Town Watch, 38 million neighbors in 16,000 communities have celebrated National Night Out in their communities on the first Tuesday night in August over the last 38 years. Millions of neighbors have taken part since National Night Out’s introduction in 1984, with communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide celebrating the occasion.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
