More than 12 pounds of fentanyl found, police say
ASHEBORO — A Trinity man was charged with trafficking the highly potent narcotic fentanyl after more than 12 pounds of the drug were found at his house, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
More than 12 pounds of fentanyl found, police say
ASHEBORO — A Trinity man was charged with trafficking the highly potent narcotic fentanyl after more than 12 pounds of the drug were found at his house, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, as part of a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Asheboro Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 6500 block of Bellawood Drive in Trinity. Investigators found approximately 28,400 fentanyl pills that together weighed approximately 12.5 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. Cash also was found.
Robert Gurung, 20, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $1 million. If he posts bond, he will be required to be on electronic house arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.