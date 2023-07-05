RANDOLPH COUNTY — A recent board of education meeting thrust middle school athletics into the spotlight as Randolph County school board members and staff expressed their concerns with challenges faced to field sports teams.
Superintendent Stephen Gainey presented a situation involving the current 10-team conference in which Randolph County middle schools participate. That conference is made up of seven Randolph middle schools, two from Asheboro City Schools and Uwharrie Charter Middle School.
A problem that has faced institutions across the state has made its way to Randolph’s conference, as different schools have discussed combining teams based on the lack of participation by students in grades 6-8 since the COVID-19 pandemic. Board Chairman Gary Cook and Fred Burgess both suggested that the numbers problem in schools could be a lack of effort on staff’s part to field a team in certain sports.
“I remember my answer to that question,” said. “I was asked by some people what my thoughts were on combining (teams from Wheatmore and Trinity middle schools). My thoughts were pretty simple. I’ve heard ‘let’s separate those middle schools’ for years. If they don’t have a football team, they haven’t done their jobs.
“They need to get their butts out there in the hall and find somebody to play.”
All North Carolina middle sports teams apart from football play 14 regular season games and one single-elimination postseason tournament, or 16 games total with no tournament. Football can play seven regular season games plus one playoff game, or eight total games.
Board member Mike Sink, who has coached multiple sports at Trinity High School, pointed to the pandemic as the driving force behind struggles that have now reached area middle schools. Forced to adjust, he explained that adapting to the changing times saved more than one season at Trinity.
“COVID changed sports tremendously,” he said. “I go back to during COVID, at Trinity, we didn’t have enough to play softball and we didn’t have enough to play soccer, so we combined both teams. Everybody got to play. We practiced on Friday, an hour for softball and an hour for soccer, and we played every day that week. Nobody was left out. To me, you’ve got to use what’s in your school.”
Burgess recommended that one measure Randolph can take to avoid running into problems within their conference involving teams outside their district is to form an all-Randolph County conference. Citing problems with an unnamed neighboring district, he suggested that other schools need the participation of Randolph County schools more than RCSS needed those other schools.
“There’s no point in denying the 900-pound gorilla in the room,” Burgess said. “I don’t like the fact that a school system came and raided one of our schools and took a large portion of that staff. I don’t have a problem sending a little message, saying you might want to think twice about doing that again. I don’t have a problem at all if we just said we’re going to have our own conference with Randolph County Schools.”
Cook echoed those sentiments, saying that he agreed with his colleague’s remarks. He offered his opinions on the matter, saying that he wasn’t going to leave Burgess hanging out there alone on a limb.
“You don’t come to your neighbor’s house, take half of his stuff and expect me to invite you back over for dinner,” Cook said. “I don’t care if they play with us or not.”
