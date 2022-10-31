ARCHDALE — At the regular October meeting of Archdale City Council, city officials acknowledged the ongoing progress of several projects that have helped shape the area's future over the last six years.
Mayor Lewis Dorsett provided council members with a report from a recent water authority meeting, offering a cryptic reminder that the decisions of former members of local government are currently shaping opportunities in the present.
"There's a lot of big decisions that have got to be made," Dorsett said. "When Don Hancock and whoever else was on council at that time made that decision to get on [Randolph County] Water Authority, that was awesome. We could sell water right now. As our growth goes, that may change, but when that decision was made by that council back in the ‘80s, whoever that was did it right. Because you've got to remember, at the same time, Liberty was asked to join the water authority and they declined. Right now, their only water comes off of wells."
That decision to join the water authority hasn't been the only choice involving water to impact the city's future. In May 2016, the city of Archdale voted to authorize City Manager Zeb Holden to enter into an agreement with Randolph County to purchase 250,000 gallons of water.
Holden made a recommendation that the city purchase between 200,000 and 300,000 gallons for future use. Holden said that if the city wanted to buy into some future water allocation from Randolph County, the negotiated rates were $200,000 per every 100,000 gallons that were bought at that time.
“I do think that the opportunity is there to watch out for our future by having more of an allocation in the water authority than we do now," Holden said at the time.
The city appropriated $500,000 for the purchase of 250,000 gallons of water from Randolph County, with the stipulation that Archdale maintain the right of first refusal with the county on any water they want to sell to any entity outside the county.
Also at the meeting last week, Dorsett explained that a Randolph County Economic Development Corporation meeting in October was yet another reminder of how future growth related to the Greensboro Randolph Megasite near Liberty and other commercial and residential development will continue to change the face of the city and county.
"Guys, there's a lot of good things going on here," Dorsett said. "I just can't convey how not just the megasite but the county is exploding. The Randolph County we've known is changing forever. The megasite is part of it, but other things are coming too. I've told people to just take a picture of Archdale, because you will not know it in five years.
"We've tried to put Archdale out there and it's really starting to pay off."
