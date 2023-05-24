ARCHDALE — A property tax increase is not expected in Archdale this year, per the terms of the city’s $23.8 million proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Archdale City Council was scheduled to vote on the budget on Tuesday, and at press time, no changes to the initial budget proposal had been indicated. City Manager Zeb Holden maintained that he and city staff were able to plan comprehensively for services without adjusting the tax rate. For the first time since 2008, the city approved a 2-cent increase in 2021, which brought Archdale’s rate to 31 cents per $100 valuation.
This year, that rate will remain unchanged.
“Each department brought well-developed budgetary requests and realistic expectations to this year’s budget process,” Holden said. “Years of steady leadership and sound fiscal governance have positively impacted the future of our community.”
The city expects to see $4.5 million in revenue from sales tax. Tax revenues are also expected to increase after Randolph County recently completed its tax revaluation.
On the other side of the ledger, general fund expenditures are also expected to increase as the cost of offering health insurance for employees will see a 4.94% uptick, according to documents prepared by Archdale staff. Four positions will be added this year — a GIS administrator; a Parks and Recreation program assistant; a park keeper to replace contracted cleaning services at the Recreation Center and Cleaning Center; and an accounting technician.
An expansion of the Recreation Center that has been planned for several years will be initiated with funds from this budget. Three new patrol cars will be funded for the Archdale Police Department, and the department seeks to expand its body-worn camera system.
The city will also replace its 911 call recording server. Archdale’s asset forfeiture fund is expected to fund the replacement for K-9 Storm, who recently retired.
