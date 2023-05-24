ARCHDALE — A property tax increase is not expected in Archdale this year, per the terms of the city’s $23.8 million proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Archdale City Council was scheduled to vote on the budget on Tuesday, and at press time, no changes to the initial budget proposal had been indicated. City Manager Zeb Holden maintained that he and city staff were able to plan comprehensively for services without adjusting the tax rate. For the first time since 2008, the city approved a 2-cent increase in 2021, which brought Archdale’s rate to 31 cents per $100 valuation.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos