RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has brought several charges against a man originally stemming from a domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office was called to a residence on Wright Road, Thomasville, on June 30 in reference to an armed person. Upon arriving in the area, a deputy was flagged down by a passing car that was driven by the person who called authorities. She told the sheriff’s office that Hunter Alexander Spencer and another person were currently in an altercation at the residence.