RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has brought several charges against a man originally stemming from a domestic assault.
The sheriff’s office was called to a residence on Wright Road, Thomasville, on June 30 in reference to an armed person. Upon arriving in the area, a deputy was flagged down by a passing car that was driven by the person who called authorities. She told the sheriff’s office that Hunter Alexander Spencer and another person were currently in an altercation at the residence.
She said the altercation stemmed from the other person intervening while Spencer was assaulting her.
Spencer had fled the scene before deputies arrived at the residence. The male victim who was in the altercation with Spencer had visible injuries and reported that Spencer had taken the keys to his motorcycle and left the scene.
Following the investigation, charges were sought for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor assault on a female.
On Sunday, Spencer was located in Davidson County, arrested and transported to the Davidson County Detention Center, where he was served the warrants. He was denied bond on the assault charge due to it being domestic in nature. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond on
the other charges and a court date was set for July 17 in Randolph County District Court.
