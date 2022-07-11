ARCHDALE — A Randolph County man has been charged in a child abuse assault dating from more than 10 years ago while in custody for a separate first-degree homicide charge related to another child abuse incident.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reported last Thursday that a county grand jury recently returned a true bill of indictment for the arrest of Billy Ray Newsome III, 34, of Asheboro, for felony child abuse-inflicting serious bodily injury.
The indictment stemmed from a 2011 child abuse case investigated by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Newsome was charged in 2012 for assaulting a 7-month-old child, but the case was dismissed in 2013 for lack of evidence.
Newsome was charged with first-degree murder related to child abuse against another child in 2019 by Archdale Police Department and has been confined at the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro since that time. During the course of the Archdale investigation, additional information was received by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office regarding the 2011 case, enabling detectives to re-charge Newsome in the separate case.
Newsome was served with the indictment while in jail on the homicide charges.
In March 2020, Newsome was extradited back to Randolph County after he was located and arrested in South Carolina more than three months prior.
According to APD, detectives took custody of Newsome at the Spartanburg County Detention Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Archdale Police coordinated extradition efforts with the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Spartanburg County Detention Center for Newsome to be transported back to Randolph County.
Newsome was taken into custody regarding his arrest warrants for murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.
Those charges stem from a Nov. 9, 2019 incident, at which time members of the Guil-Rand Fire Department, Randolph County EMS and Archdale Police responded to the 400 block of Lake Drive after a report that a baby at that location was not breathing. The child was transported to High Point Regional and was then immediately transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital, according to a news release.
Initially, the child was listed in extreme critical condition. The baby died at Brenner Children’s Hospital on Nov. 12, 2019. Arrest warrants were obtained for Newsome and the baby’s mother, Kendra Olivia Johnson, 20, a month later.
On Dec. 18, 2019, APD said it received a tip that Newsome was staying in a hotel in Spartanburg. Newsome was arrested on his outstanding felony arrest warrants and was also charged with burglary by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office as he attempted to evade capture.
Newsome was placed in the Spartanburg County Jail at that time and was held with no bond.
Johnson was located in Lexington after a coordinated effort between the Archdale Police Department, Lexington Police Department and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Her outstanding felony warrants were served, and she was transported to the Randolph County Jail.
