TRINITY — A 26-year-old man faces charges after deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress call last week.
On April 7, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call on Woodcrest Street in Trinity. The suspect had fled the scene before deputies arrived, but evidence of forced entry to the residence was discovered.
The suspect was identified by the homeowner as Nicholas Talor White. Other deputies located White at his residence and arrested him. He was transported to the Randolph County Detention Center, where the magistrate found probable cause for felony break and or enter and injury to real property. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County District Court.
