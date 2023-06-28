RANDOLPH COUNTY — A 21-year-old man from Thomasville has been arrested and charged with a variety of narcotics offenses in a case that ties back to an abandoned car near Archdale.

On June 20, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies met with a person who wanted a vehicle removed from his property on U.S. 311 near Cedar Square Road. During an inventory of items in the vehicle, deputies found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.