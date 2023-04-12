ARCHDALE — The Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce recently helped a local business celebrate its rebranding and renovation.
A ribbon-cutting event was held to unveil the new chapter for Some Beach Tanning, which now will be called Coasta Tanning Resort.
The business has been in Archdale for more than 15 years, and Haleigh Eaton has owned it for the last three. Eaton has completely renovated the salon from top to bottom, making it her own, according to the chamber.
In her short time as owner, she has added new services and new tanning equipment. A full spa of services was introduced including facials, lashes, teeth whitening, waxing and spray tans.
She recently decided to franchise with Coasta Tanning Resort as it has 12 locations, with her salon being the first in the state.
Eaton said she is eager for the change and excited to be working closely with the brand.
