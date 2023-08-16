A pharmacy student from Randolph County recently traveled with two other students and a team of 30 U.S. volunteers on a medical mission to Orange Walk, Belize.
Elizabeth Hoskins of Sophia, a class of 2025 doctor of pharmacy student at High Point University, said she was grateful for the opportunity to serve on a medical mission trip this summer.
“As a pharmacy student, I was able to use my medication knowledge to help patients and make a difference in their lives,” Hoskins said.
Sarah Anderson, an assistant professor of clinical sciences at HPU and director of Clinical Skills Laboratory, and the three HPU pharmacy students — Hoskins, Jenna Brady and Alexa Czerw — joined Caring Partners International at a medical clinic where community members received free treatment. The team consisted of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, ophthalmologists, chiropractors, physical therapists, pharmacists and other nonmedical volunteers.
“Over the course of the week, we assisted 682 patients, and 167 patients accepted Christ as their savior for the first time,” Anderson said. “In the pharmacy, we consulted with the diagnostic line on diagnosis and treatment selection. We made over 200 interventions as the pharmacy team.”
While working with various providers, the student pharmacists were able to interview patients, select and dose medications, verify prescriptions for accuracy and counsel patients in both English and Spanish with the help of a translator.
“This experience allowed the students to put all the skills we teach them in the classroom into action, as well as push them out of their comfort zone to learn and try new tasks,” Anderson said. “These soon-to-be pharmacists showed compassion to those waiting by handing out stickers and simply having conversations with them. While it was very much different than the comforts of home, the team was able to transform a small church into a bustling clinic. Most of these volunteers had not worked together or known each other before the trip, but we came together for a greater purpose.”
