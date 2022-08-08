RANDOLPH COUNTY — Two significant loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture were approved earlier this month by Randolph County Board of Commissioners following a public hearing for its proposed agricultural center.
Will Massie, finance officer and assistant county manager, detailed the purpose and process of executing applications for those loans to commissioners, who unanimously approved the authorization of the finance agreement. The approval at the most recent August meeting followed a public hearing to receive public input on the proposed USDA/REMC loan for a proposed Farm, Food and Family (F3) Education Center.
During the initial planning phase for the agricultural center, Randolph Electric Membership Corporation applied for two USDA Rural Development loans for the project, worth $2 million each.
“One is specifically for the arena space and then a second $2 million loan is for the event center space,” Massie said. “These loans are for soft costs, so it is not for construction. … Debt applications are prepared and they’re ready to go out in the mail. The LGC (Local Government Commission) will consider those at their meeting Sept. 22, so we could close at any point after that.”
The loans are expected to be repaid to REMC over 10 years with 0% interest. This measure came three months after receiving updated illustrations in May, when they approved the proposal of schematic design by HH Architecture for the agricultural center.
An overview of programming study and a proposal for design, bidding and construction administration of the most recent iteration of the F3 Center project featured an event center; cooperative extension, soil and water offices; commercial kitchen; meeting spaces; exhibit hall with concessions; open-air arena for livestock shows and sales; and a proposed maker space.
With recent funding from the state and allocation of county funds, the newly-reconfigured project continues after more than a half-decade of discussion surrounding various similar proposals. Budgetary elements remain fluid, but the projected cost is expected to approach $30 million.
According to Hess’ timetable, designs could be complete by the end of spring next year. That would make the project ready to go out for bid next summer, leaving open the possibility of moving in and being open to the public in the early part of 2025.
