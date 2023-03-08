ARCHDALE — Does Bigfoot actually exist?
Whether you believe in the legend or are a skeptic, you may find out some things you never knew about the legendary Sasquatch at a special upcoming program at the Archdale Library.
Mike Familant is a 33-year-old EMT, firefighter and graphic designer from New Jersey, but he’s fast-becoming known as something more. He is a full-time Bigfoot researcher, producer and lead investigator.
And he’s been taking his findings across the country as part of the Bigfoot Experience Tour 2023.
The program comes to the library Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. The library is located at 10433 S. Main St.
Familant will share his experiences researching and tracking down the truth behind North America’s most iconic cryptid, Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, Grassman, Skunk Ape and Big Red Eye, among other monikers.
Familant has been researching Bigfoot for 12 years and will share some evidence he’s found along the way, as well as experiences his team encountered during their travels in tracking down Bigfoot. He currently is the full-time, lead investigator and producer of the show, “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye.”
A question-and-answer session will follow Familant’s presentation, and he will be available for photographs and autographs.
